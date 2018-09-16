Overnight crews work on resurfacing Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY - Overnight construction crews continued to work on resurfacing Highway 63 Friday morning.

Crews are now focusing their efforts on the south-bound passing lane from the Discovery Park exit in Columbia toward the Highway 54 interchange in Jefferson City.

Overnight work shuts down part of the highway, leaving just one lane open while workers resurface the road.

Workers removed a portion of the asphalt in the passing lanes and began filling them with new asphalt mix. The mix is then spread evenly across the lane and finally pressed and rolled.

Once the mix has been rolled, it is safe to drive on according to a construction inspector on site.

KOMU 8 News spoke with a construction inspector Thursday morning. He said how much longer the resurfacing project takes is dependent on the weather. According to the inspector, the wetter it is, the more delays drivers will see.

The resurfaced area will eventually extend to the Broadway exit in Columbia.

Road resurfacing and other projects in the Highway 63 Improvement project are expected to be completed by November 1, 2014.