Overnight fire burns Jefferson City family home

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road Wednesday shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

The fire was under control within about 15 minutes. All residents were accounted for and there were no reported injuries.

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation.