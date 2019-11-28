Overnight Fire Causes $50,000 in Damages

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department suspects a barbeque grill was to blame for large flames in a duplex early Thursday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at 12:39 a.m., only five minutes after they received the call.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt told KOMU that initially three water pumper trucks and one emergency rescue vehicle arrived on scene. The Central Callaway fire department later joined the scene with one pumper truck and six additional men to help.

Coffelt said the fire started on the back porch and made its way up the outer wall, into the attic, and finally in the kitchen. Coffelt told KOMU when he arrived on scene heavy flames and smoke engulfed the back porch. Crews used hose lines to push the fire off the deck and away from the home. Coffelt believes the crew's aggressive attack when they first arrived on scene, helped put out the initial fire within ten minutes.

The home's smoke detectors were all working. All residents evacuated safely. The neighboring duplex received minor smoke damage.

Coffelt estimates the damage to total almost $50,000.