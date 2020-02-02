Overnight fire leads to estimated $20,000 of damage

COLUMBIA— The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Tiger Village Apartments at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release from the fire department.

Crews found flames from a third floor balcony and walkway, and had the fire extinguished in about five minutes.

An assistant fire marshal was dispatched to perform a cause investigation. The cause is undetermined, but improperly discarded smoking material cannot be ruled out, according to the release. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Seven units from the Columbia Fire Department were dispatched to the call, and there were no reported injuries.