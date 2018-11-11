Overnight Shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19 year old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.



The department says the shooting happened around the 800 block of Washington Avenue. Police found the victim at 5th and Rogers. The victim is in the hospital and is reported as "stable."



The police department attempted to interview the victim and one witness. According to their statements, they were walking on Washington when a dark colored vehicle drove by with its headlights off. Police believe the shooter shot the victim from the dark colored car. No other suspect information or motive is available.



Police investigated the incident for more than two hours, and found multiple shell casings. Police do not know how many shots the shooter fired.



Columbia Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department, or Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

