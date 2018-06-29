Overnight Shooting on Highway 63

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers received a call about a shooting around 1:55 a.m. Saturday on Highway 63 near Discovery Parkway.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, the victim, a 31-year-old male, was driving south on the highway when a vehicle passed him and shot his vehicle.

The victim said when he realized his car had been shot, he pulled to the side of the road, when the suspect vehicle turned around, came back north on the highway, and fired several more shots at him while as it passed.

The victim drove to the police department and was met by officers at Broadway and Brickton Rd. He sustained one non-life threatening gunshot wound and paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

There is no description of the vehicle or suspect, and the victim said he does not know why he was shot.