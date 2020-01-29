Overnight snow creating slick road conditions in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Snowfall overnight and early Wednesday morning is creating slick road conditions around mid-Missouri.

Columbia Public Works announced around 7:45 a.m. they'd bring in a 22-person crew to replace the crew who had been out overnight treating and clearing roads. Boone County Joint Communications has responded to at least a dozen reported crashes since 4:30 a.m, mostly along I-70.

Please use caution when driving this morning, allow for extra time on your commute, and give emergency responders plenty of room to work.