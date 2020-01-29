Overnight snow creating slick road conditions in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Snowfall overnight and early Wednesday morning is creating slick road conditions around mid-Missouri.
Columbia Public Works announced around 7:45 a.m. they'd bring in a 22-person crew to replace the crew who had been out overnight treating and clearing roads. Boone County Joint Communications has responded to at least a dozen reported crashes since 4:30 a.m, mostly along I-70.
Please use caution when driving this morning, allow for extra time on your commute, and give emergency responders plenty of room to work.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The capitol dome in Missouri will shine red for the Kansas City Chiefs as the... More >>
in
MIAMI — Brett Veach stands to the side of the Super Bowl's annual media night melee with a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital and Stephens College announced a new partnership Wednesday, aimed at developing a nursing program. “Stephens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Snowfall overnight and early Wednesday morning is creating slick road conditions around mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Works announced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Overnight snowfall has prompted a number of school districts in mid-Missouri to close or delay opening. Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association aims to help answer some questions about the state's young medical marijuana... More >>
in
BOONVILLE— Pinnacle Hospital closed its doors in mid-January , and former patients are trying to get their health records. ... More >>
in
SOUTH BEACH - Fans from all over came to Ocean Drive Tuesday to see all the national media outlets talk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Most dogs spend their days playing with toys, getting belly rubs and eating treats. But, one Columbia dog... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT— The first Super Bowl game was played in 1967, a lopsided contest between the Green Bay Packers and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Cole County is conducting its annual Point in Time Count which identifies the number of homeless people... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Missouri teacher was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for secretly recording videos... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri student Anqi Sun's family lives in Wuhan, China, the place where the coronavirus first started.... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol found 36 pounds of marijuana during a stop along Interstate 70 Monday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, health officials in mid-Missouri warn against public panic. "If there is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The end of May brought devastation for Jefferson City, and simultaneously, severe flooding. The end of January, however,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY—The decline of children covered by Medicaid in Missouri has left some lawmakers questioning the Department of Social Services... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Authorities have identified the man who died Tuesday in a workplace accident involving a retaining wall. ... More >>
in