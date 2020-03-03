Overnight tornado in Nashville leads to several fatalities

14 hours 9 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 6:25:00 AM CST March 03, 2020 in News
By: Tim Schmidt, KOMU 8 Meteorologist

NASHVILLE - A tornado touched down in the Nashville area overnight leading to several fatalities and multiple communities cleaning up damage Tuesday morning. 

Just after midnight, a tornado touched down on the northwest side of Nashville's metro area, tracking east at nearly 55mph, passing through urban location on Nashville's northeast side, eventually lifting near Lebanon, Tenn. At one point, this tornado was observed on the north side of Nashville's downtown area. The tornado is estimated to have ended around 1:15 a.m.

A National Weather Service Doppler radar in Nashville indicated this tornado was on the ground for a little less than an hour over a 30+ mile stretch with winds estimated over 120 mph. 

As of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, authorities in Nashville have confirmed five fatalities.

The National Weather Service will conduct damage surveys to confirm the tornado's path and intensity later today.

