HOLTS SUMMIT - Reverend Christine Gardner said Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church has received dozens of phone calls, messages and emails since the historic building was badly vandalized Wednesday morning.
Gardner said the community is showing "overwhelming support" this time around. Pastor Gordon Coleman said on Thursday this was the worst vandalism incident the church had ever seen, but not the only incident. Gardner confirmed that in the past the community has acknowledged vandalism incidents to Mt. Vernon but never taken action like this.
"The overwhelming support, you know, of people who are a different faith, who may be of no faith, who don't look like you, who have different experiences are all coming together," Gardner said.
The vandalism that happened on Wednesday morning was anything but typical. One KOMU 8 Reporter on the scene saw bullet holes in the doors, walls ripped apart, pews overturned, windows shattered and toilets smashed.
Gardner said she's been with Mt. Vernon for about 25 years. She says there has been a long history of vandalism incidents at the church - it's the reason the church doesn't have a mailbox anymore. In the past, Gardner said, the mailbox had been messed with so many times that the church got a P.O. Box instead.
She said although this is a reoccurrence, the parish looks to keep pushing forward.
"We don't give the negative energy," Gardner said. "I look at it as an opportunity to show how we can be resilient in our faith."
On Friday, Clay Chism, the Callaway County Sheriff, said that the department is considering race as a motive for the vandalism. Chism also said the FBI has been given notice of the department's investigation.
Gardner said the next step is getting the church a security system before rebuilding.
Mt. Vernon is accepting online donations and mail-in donations that can be sent to the following address: Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 116, Holts Summit, Mo. 65043.