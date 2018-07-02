Owensville teenager under investigation of stealing UTV
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Zane Knehans, 17, of Owensville was arrested Friday by Callaway County deputies after an investigation regarding a stolen UTV led to him.
Deputies began an investigation for the UTV after it was reported stolen from a private property near County Road 363 on Wednesday, June 28.
Callaway County Deputies followed a lead on Friday, June 30 to the stolen UTV which was seen around the 8000 block of State Road BB, northeast of new Bloomfield, where they encountered Knehan.
Knehan admitted to stealing the UTV. He was arrested on suspicion and released from the Callaway County jail after posting bond.
