Owl Glued Back Together

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A great horned owl will be released back into the wild tomorrow, flying with wings put back together with Super Glue and bamboo shoots. Staff members at the Kansas City Lakeside Nature Center used the unusual procedure, called imping, on the owl. They literally glued feathers from another owl onto its body. The procedure is used by falconers on captive birds, but is rare for wild animals.

The adult owl was found in May in Clay County, and apparently had fallen into chemical sludge and burned or damaged its flight feathers. The nature center staff attached similar feathers from another injured great horned owl. They inserted a short section of bamboo into the stub and the replacement feather, bonding them with glue.