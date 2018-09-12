Owls Advance Two After First Day National Meet

MARION, ID -- Jonathan Williams and Madeline Emme each advanced to the semifinals in their respective events on the first day of competition at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Williams was the final at-large qualifier in the 800-meter run while Emme finished fourth in her heat in the 100-meter hurdles. The Owls battled windy conditions on the day, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

Williams posted a time of 1:55.31, nearly two-tenths of a second faster than the next-closest finisher and a half-second faster than the nearest competitor in his heat. In the 100-meter hurdles, Emme took fourth in her heat, but due to an error in the timing equipment, no times were posted and all competitors advanced to the semifinal heats on Friday.

Nick Zink was not as fortunate, missing qualification by four tenths of a second in the 400-meter dash. The freshman clocked a time of 49.21, with the cutoff point for qualification coming at 48.82.

Anthony Stockton battled the windy conditions to finish 11th in the hammer throw, posting a mark of 54.73m (179-7) in the event.

Ryan Meyer finished 10th in the 10,000-meter run on the men's side, posting a time of 31:59.34. Cheryl Held posted a time of 41:13.24 in the women's 10,000-meter run.

In addition to Williams and Emme, Stockton and Meyer will compete on Friday. Stockton will open in the shot put at 12 p.m. CDT and finish with the discus throw at 5 p.m. Emme will compete in the semifinal heat of the 100-meter hurdles at 2:15 p.m with the finals slated for 3:30 p.m.

Williams will compete in the semifinal heat of the 800-meter run at 3:35 p.m., with Meyer running in the semifinal heat of the 5,000-meter run at 7:30 p.m.