Owls Dominate the Glass in Win Over AIB

COLUMBIA -- The William Woods University women's basketball team saw three players with double-digit rebound totals in Sunday afternoon's 66-57 win over AIB College of Business at the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic hosted by Columbia College. Katie Scherder led the way with 16 rebounds, while Priscila Santos posted the first double-double of the year for the Owls with 22 points and 12 rebounds on the afternoon.

Both teams came out of the blocks a bit shaky, with William Woods connecting on just two of its first 13 shots with five turnovers. AIB mustered just three makes in 10 attempts with one turnover for a 7-4 lead with 14:07 on the clock.

The Owls recovered, rattling off a 9-3 run to lead 13-10 with 9:48 on the clock. Santos powered the run with five points, adding a steal as well. The Eagles were able to answer with a three-pointer to level the score at 13-13, but Scherder fed Stephanie Copelin to put WWU up by two.

William Woods pulled away to a 37-28 lead at the half and held the Eagles comfortably at bay in the second half, finishing with a 66-57 margin.

Despite the shaky start, the Owls finished the afternoon with a .391 shooting mark and held AIB to just a .290 pace on the afternoon. The Eagles held the edge from beyond the arc, hitting 11-of-25 on the day, compared to just 1-of-14 shooting for the Owls, but WWU pulled down nearly as many offensive rebounds (22) as AIB mustered overall (26) in the contest. The Owls grabbed 68 total rebounds on the afternoon, with Destani Stensrud chipping in 12 points.

William Woods University closes out its non-conference schedule with a 9-1 record, and is set to open American Midwest Conference Action on January 3. The Owls head to Benedictine University at Springfield for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.