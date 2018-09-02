Owls Earn First 2-0 Conference Start in School History

5 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, January 05 2013 Jan 5, 2013 Saturday, January 05, 2013 5:43:27 PM CST January 05, 2013 in Basketball
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

FULTON, MO -- Behind a double-double (20 pts/10 reb) from Daniel Armah and a 17-point outing from Logan Decker, the William Woods University men's basketball team beat Harris-Stowe State University 77-60 on Saturday afternoon. The Owls hit at a .571 pace from the floor in the second half to earn the first-ever 2-0 start in conference play in school history.

Armah poured in 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as the Owls built a 29-16 lead with 3:37 to play, but HSSU was able to pull the game back into single-digits down the stretch. A last-possession jumper from Roy McElroy sent the Owls into the locker room with a 33-24 lead at the half.

Coming out of the break, Harris-Stowe slowly whittled the lead down with a 10-5 spurt. Dallis Johnson pulled the Hornets to within four with 15:44 to play as he was able to get a putback after his initial effort was blocked by McElroy.

Decker answered immediately for the Owls, however, finding the net off a feed from Jonathon Nutt. His trey sparked a 23-4 run that put the game out of reach. A bucket from Armah with 8:03 to play would close the run with WWU leading 61-40.

HSSU was able to narrow the gap to below 20, but never seriously challenged down the stretch as William Woods held on for the 17-point win.

The Owls improved to a .484 shooting pace for the game with the Hornets managing just .400 for the game. WWU edged out the Hornets on the glass as well with a 40-33 margin.

Nutt joined Decker and Armah in double-digits as the Palmyra native chipped in 11 on the game. Jordan Loveless led the Hornets with 17 points on the afternoon, with Johnson and Wayne Brown adding 14 apiece. Johnson was the leading rebounder for HSSU with seven on the afternoon, as the Hornets fell to 2-13 overall and 1-1 in the AMC.

William Woods moves to 6-9 on the year and starts AMC play 2-0 for the first time in the six-year history of the program. The Owls hit the road for their next AMC contest, traveling to Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

