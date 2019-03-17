Owls Fall at Hannibal-LaGrange

6 years 5 months 1 day ago Sunday, October 14 2012 Oct 14, 2012 Sunday, October 14, 2012 9:38:49 AM CDT October 14, 2012 in Sports
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

HANNIBAL, MO -- The William Woods University women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 road contest to Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday afternoon. The Owls were unable to equalize after a 16th-minute goal, with the Trojans adding a second in the 56th.

Hannibal-LaGrange scored the first goal of the match on a nifty play, as Sarah Hammock fed the ball to Samantha Boyle, whose service was headed in by Rebekah Schwartz.

The best chance for the Owls came right after the opening goal, as Jamie Palermo forced a save by Whitney Vopel in the 21st minute. WWU had other chances throughout the first half, but couldn't muster a shot on frame.

Kelly Abernathy was called into action early in the second half, coming up with a 48th-minute stop on an effort by Marion Bravo to keep the scoreline 1-0.

The Trojans would double the lead in the 56th, as Juliana Lopes scored directly off the corner kick.

WWU falls to 2-2 in AMC play (6-6-1 overall) while HLG moves to 4-1-1 in league action and owns a 5-6 2 overall mark.

The Owls return to action on Sunday against Iowa Wesleyan. Kickoff for the match is set for 3 p.m.

