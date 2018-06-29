Owls Fall at Missouri Baptist

ST. LOUIS -- Despite seeing four players finish in double figures on the night, the William Woods University men's basketball team dropped a 83-93 contest at Missouri Baptist University on Thursday. Jonathon Nutt led all scorers in the contest with 21 points, finishing just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds as well.

The Owls took the lead early in the contest, but trailed 35-37 going into the locker room at half. WWU was the more accurate team in the first half, hitting at a .467 pace to a .417 clip for the Spartans, but an extra three-point bucket was enough for the halftime margin.

WWU couldn't maintain its pace in the second half, hitting at just a .405 clip as MBU picked up the pace. Both teams finished the night with identical .431 (31-of-72) shooting marks, but the Owls were less efficient from beyond the arc (6-of-20 for WWU to 9-of-21 for MBU) and allowed the Spartans as many free throw makes on the night (22-of-28) as WWU had attempts (15-of-22) en route to the 10-point loss. Roy McElroy added 18 points on the night, with Seth Thomas chipping in 17 and Logan Decker knocking in 14. Le Andre Johnson and Erik Hunter had 18 apiece for MBU to lead six Spartans in double figures.

William Woods did hold a 49-39 rebounding edge on the evening however, as they fall to 10-14 on the season and 1-5 in AMC action. The Owls open the second half of the conference slate on Saturday at Hannibal-LaGrange University. Tipoff for the game is set for 4 P.M.