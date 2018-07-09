Owls Fall in AMC Semifinal to Park

FULTON, MO -- Despite opening up a two-run lead in the bottom of the third, the William Woods University softball team couldn't hang on for the win, falling 3-2 to Park University.

MacKenzie Bowden took the loss for the Owls, who finish the season with a 31-19 record. The game opened up as a defensive battle, as each team was held to just one baserunner in the first inning and retired in order in the second.

William Woods opened the scoring in the bottom of the third when Whitney Eufinger looped a one-out single over the shortstop. She later scored when Ilissa Facchini ripped a single to short that scored Eufinger with ease.

DePew was able to cross the plate as the Park centerfielder's throw to home was off the mark, caroming to the backstop and allowing Facchini to move to second. Caroline Sicht popped up to end the inning.

The Owls threatened again in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases as walks to Sam Parsons and Eufinger wrapped around a single from Kacey Scharnhorst to put WWU in great position with two outs. The Owls were unable to put a run across.

The Pirates were able to take the lead in the top of the sixth, as the visitors loaded the bases with one out. Although Bowden plunked Jamie Tanno to give Park one run, the sophomore looked to have recovered as she struck out Shaya Kinsey. However, Lindsey Sumner was able to connect on a pitch, looping it to right-center to score two more runs and give Park the lead.

A pop out ended the inning without further damange, but the Owls weren't able to make anything of a baserunner in the bottom of the sixth and retired in order in the bottom of the seventh to bring an end to the series.