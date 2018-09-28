Owls Fall in Both Ends of Doubleheader to Park

KANSAS CITY -- The William Woods University baseball team found the going tough in a pair of losses to Park University on Friday, dropping the opener 0-12 before falling 1-4 in the nightcap. Robbie McMorris (Bowling Green, Mo.) struck out five in the opener, taking the loss, with Brian Carr (Phoenix, Ariz.) taking the loss in the nightcap.

The Owls (26-16, 9-9 AMC) simply couldn't get in a rhythm in game one, despite mustering seven hits.

William Woods found the going a little easier in the second game, pushing a run across in the top of the third to narrow the gap to 3-1. Blake Wilson (Cairo, Mo.) led off with a single to center. Austin Clapp (Macon, Mo.) cracked a double to left, but Wilson would be thrown out at home as Justin Elmore (Blanchard, Okla.) reached on a fielder's choice. Jacob Harrison (Fulton, Mo.) pushed Clapp in from third with a two-out single up the third-base line, but WWU couldn't keep the rally rolling as Matt Thomas (Brashear, Mo.) grounded out to first.

Park pushed the lead back to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, but William Woods threatened in the top of the sixth.

Thomas drew a one-out walk, with Derek Fletcher (Moberly, Mo.) driving a single to left to put runners on first and second. Unfortunately for the Owls, Parker Watkins (Wardell, Mo.) flied out to end the inning, and WWU retired in order in the top of the seventh.

The two teams will battle again Saturday, with a doubleheader starting at noon.