Owls Fall To Faulkner University In Opener

GULF SHORES, AL -- The William Woods University softball team dropped its opening game at the Gulf Shores Invitational, falling 6-0 to Faulkner University. MacKenzie Bowden struck out nine over seven innings of work in the game, but took the loss for the Owls.

Neither team was able to score through the first two innings of the contest, but Faulkner pushed across two runs in the top of the third. Back-to-back doubles from Haley Munroe and Heather Smith plated Erin Byrd and Munroe respectively.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Ilissa Facchini led off the inning with a walk, advancing on a two-out single from Nicole Hamdorf. Unfortunately for the Owls, Kacey Scharnhorst struck out to end the threat.

The Eagles added two more runs in the seventh, but William Woods again put runners in scoring position in their half of the seventh. Ashley DePew rapped out a two-out single, and Lindsey LeCuru followed with a double. It would be just as quickly snuffed out, though, as Facchini grounded out to short to end the game.

Bowden went the distance for the Owls, falling to 1-2 on the year with the loss. Missy Duke also struck out nine batters for Faulkner to pick up the complete game win.

The Owls return to tournament action Saturday, closing out pool play against William Carey University at 3 p.m. and taking on Lee University at 7 p.m.