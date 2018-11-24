Owls Fall to Titans

COLUMBIA -- Despite leading by as many as eight points in the first half, the William Woods University men's basketball team couldn't hold off a hot-shooting NAIA Division II foe on Sunday afternoon, as the Owls fell 65-59 to Indiana University South Bend to close out the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic hosted by Columbia College.

Logan Decker opened the scoring for the Owls with a three-pointer off an assist from Dontre' Jenkins as WWU jumped out to a 10-2 lead with 16:15 on the clock.

Blake Burgess pushed the Owls lead back to 16-9, knocking in a trey off the feed from Decker with 11:46 to go in the half, but the Titans spent the next six minutes whittling away at the lead, eventually knotting the game at 21-21 with 5:44 left in the half.

The Owls were unable to score on their next two possessions, with IUSB unable to convert on its first possession after the deadlock, but a Brandon Beam layup gave the Titans a lead they would never concede.

WWU was able to tie the game at 25-25 with 2:40 left in the first half and opened the second half with a four-point spurt to equalize at 33-33, but IUSB rolled off a 12-2 run to build a 45-35 lead with 15:30 to play.

The Owls were able to narrow the gap to three points twice over the final quarter-hour, but couldn't pull off the comeback.

William Woods hit at a season-high .615 mark from beyond the arc and shot .400 overall, but it wasn't enough to overcome Indiana University-South Bend's .558 pace on the night. Decker led the scoring for the Owls with 15, with Jonathon Nutt adding 13 and Daniel Armah chipping in 12. The Titans had five players finish with 10 points or more, led by Steven Heatherly's 17-point outing.

Next up for the 4-9 Owls is their American Midwest Conference opener against Benedictine University at Springfield. Tipoff for Thursday's road contest is set for 7:30 p.m.