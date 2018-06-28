Owls Grab Three of Four AMC Athlete of the Week Awards

ST. LOUIS -- Anthony Stockton was named the American Midwest Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, while Madeline Emme was chosen as both the Indoor Track Athlete of the Week and the Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Stockton earned the honors after posting a national qualifying mark in the shot with a school-record mark of 15.50m, en route to a gold-medal finish at the Principia Indoor Relays. The mark is nearly a full meter better than his previous record mark, and just .1 meter shy of the "A" qualifying mark.

Emme swept the Track and Field awards on the strength of a pair of standout performances for the Owls. In addition to posting a "B" qualifying mark of 9.30 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, the sophomore helped WWU nab gold-medal performances in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay and the 4x200-meter relay. In the field events, she posted a new school record of 4.84m (15-10 1/2) in the long jump, nearly 10 inches further than the previous record of 4.57m (15-0 3/4).

Both are eligible for the NAIA Athlete of the Week honors, to be announced Wednesday, February 1.