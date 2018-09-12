Owls Hold On for Win Over Bellevue

CLINTON, IA -- Behind a 21-point outing from Logan Decker, the William Woods University men's basketball team held on for its second win of the year, a 76-63 triumph over NAIA Division II Bellevue University as the Owls closed out the Ashford University Classic. D.J. Hoskins added 19 points in the win.

The Owls got off to a slow start in the game, allowing Bellevue to jump out to a 7-0 lead over the first two minutes. A three-pointer by Hoskins with 16:47 on the clock sparked a 11-1 run for William Woods, giving the Owls a 11-8 lead with 13:53 to play.

Over the next 10 minutes, the teams swapped the lead four times, with the Owls finally able to pull out to a comfortable lead as the half wound down. Dominique Grant was whistled for a personal foul with 1:15 left in the half and his reaction to the call drew a technical. Jonathon Nutt sank the technical shots, with Patrick Lewis canning his two shots as well to put WWU up 39-31.

After taking a 42-33 lead into the half, WWU exploded for 13 unanswered points to start the second half, pulling away to a 55-33 margin with 16:22 to play.

A 1-for-10 shooting slump for the Owls over the next seven minutes saw the lead evaporate just as quickly as it was built, as Bellevue was able to pull to within 57-55 with 9:27 left in the game. Roy McElroy was the lone scorer for WWU during the run, and he would pick up a second chance bucket with 8:49 left to stop the Owls slide.

The Owls were able to hold the Bruins to just seven points over the final 8:49 to move to 2-5 on the year. The shooting slump for WWU left them at a respectable .491 (28-57) pace for the game, after shooting .593 (16-27) in the first half. The Bruins finished the game hitting at a .377 pace overall, with WWU also holding an edge from behind the arc (.450/9-20 - .333/9-27).

WWU was at a slight disadvantage (34-35) on the glass, but forced 14 tunrovers to just 10 given up. Seth Thomas led the Owls with nine rebounds. For the Bruins, Shawn Tarver posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Darius Robinson scored 17 points on the night.

William Woods returns to Anderson Arena on Tuesday, November 20, taking on Central Bible College. Tipoff for the game, presented by Holiday Inn Express, is set for 7 p.m.