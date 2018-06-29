Owls Slip Three Spots at National Golf Tournament

6 years 1 month 4 days ago Thursday, May 24 2012 May 24, 2012 Thursday, May 24, 2012 10:11:52 AM CDT May 24, 2012 in Sports
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

SALEM, OR -- The William Woods University men's golf team slid three places on the team leaderboard as they battled through the second round at the 61st Annual NAIA Men's Golf National Championship. Julian Taylor led the way for the Owls, posting a 73 (+1) as the squad posted a score of 299 (+11) for a two-day total of 597 (298-299; +21). WWU is 12 shots off the pace of leaders Oklahoma Christian, but only six shots out of second place.

The 18th hole proved troublesome across the board for William Woods, as all five players shot over par on the hole. J.D. Nash posted the best score on the par 4, with a bogey as part of a second-round 75 (+3). Taylor gave up a triple on the hole, but recovered with three birdies on the front nine to close one over par. Nash currently sits in a tie for 14th with a two-day total of 148 (73-75; +4) with Taylor also just inside the top 20, tied for 19th with a 149 (76-73; +5).

Chris Reinert also posted a triple on the 18th, but was able to play the front nine one under par to finish the day at 75 (+3) for a two-day total of 154 (79-75; +10) good for a tie for 60th. Andrew Davis rounded out the team scoring for the Owls with a 76 (+4) on the day for a 36-hole card of 150 (74-76; +6), tied for 24th after two rounds.

Morgan Hough is also among the gridlock in 60th, after finishing the day with a 79 (+7) for a 154 (75-79; +10).

Brandon Meltzer holds the individual lead following an astounding second round as the no. 5 golfer for Johnson & Wales carded a 65 (-7) to rocket past the field with a two-day total of 138 (73-65; -6).

The Owls will open the third round in the afternoon grouping from the first tee. Reinert will lead off for the Owls at 2 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

