Owls Unable to Overcome First Half Deficit at Lindenwood-Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL -- The William Woods University men's basketball team couldn't overcome a .156 shooting pace from the floor in the first half as they fell 82-65 to Lindenwood University-Belleville. Jonathon Nutt led the Owls with 15 points on the night as the Owls outscored the Lynx 47-40 in the second half.

The Owls were only able to make two field goals over the first 13 minutes of the contest, adding five free throws as they trailed 10-33 with just under seven minutes left in the first half.

William Woods was able to stabilize down the stretch, going into the locker room at halftime trailing 18-42.

A 13-0 spurt by the Owls narrowed the gap to 14, with 2:43 left, but they couldn't pull any closer down the stretch.

The Owls finished the night hitting at a .309 pace from the floor to a .500 mark from Lindenwood-Belleville. The Owls improved to .318 from distance on the night with a 5-of-10 second half performance, and hit at a .571 pace from the free throw line.

Next up for the Owls is tournament action at the Bosch Financial Shootout, hosted by Mount Mercy University. WWU is set to open tournament action on Friday against St. Ambrose. Tipoff for the game is set for 4 p.m.