Owls Volleyball Falls In Both Games During Friday Tournament Action

CLINTON, IA. - Emily Becker (Belleville, Ill.) recorded double-digit kills in each of the William Woods University volleyball team's opening day matches at the 2012 Ashford University Invitational, but it went for naught as the Owls dropped both matches. Becker landed 14 kills as WWU fell to Clarke University by a 1-3 margin (19-25, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25) and picked up 11 in the Owls' 1-3 loss (9-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-25) to Graceland.

Sarah Wehmeyer (Carrollton, Texas) picked up her fifth and sixth consecutive double-doubles in the evening's action, with Emily Nolte (Higginsville, Mo.) adding a team-high 22 digs on the night.

The Owls close out action in the Bronze bracket on Saturday, taking on Johnson & Wales University - Colorado at 1 p.m. and battling Culver-Stockton College at 5 p.m.