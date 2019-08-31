Owner agrees to sell Kansas City Royals

1 day 6 hours 38 minutes ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in Sports
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Sports Producer

KANSAS CITY - The owner of the Kansas City Royals finalized a deal to sell the club for $1 billion to a local businessman, on Friday.

USA Today reported that the deal is expected to be finalized in November by the MLB owners committee.

John Sherman will be the third owner of the Royals ball club since 1969. The 64-year-old is also a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians.

Current owner, David Glass, bought the Royals in 2000 for $96 million. In that time, Kansas City claimed one World Series title and made two post-season appearances.

