Owner agrees to sell Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY - The owner of the Kansas City Royals finalized a deal to sell the club for $1 billion to a local businessman, on Friday.

USA Today reported that the deal is expected to be finalized in November by the MLB owners committee.

John Sherman will be the third owner of the Royals ball club since 1969. The 64-year-old is also a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians.

Current owner, David Glass, bought the Royals in 2000 for $96 million. In that time, Kansas City claimed one World Series title and made two post-season appearances.