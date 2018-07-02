Owner of Missouri home built to last wants it demolished

HIGHLANDVILLE (AP) — A man whose castle-like southwest Missouri home was designed to last forever wants it torn down and rebuilt because he alleges it was made of inferior materials.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Steven T. Huff is suing two companies that helped construct the 72,000-square-foot estate south of Springfield, saying they diluted a key ingredient in the concrete that was used to build the home.

The lawsuit is seeking $63 million, even though Christian County's assessor pegs the home's market value at just under $6 million.

Attorney Gabriel Berg says there's no way to put a price tag on the residence, which is one of the largest private homes in the U.S.

An attorney for Humboldt, Kansas-based Monarch Cement Co. and its Springfield subsidiary, City Wide Construction Products, dispute the claims.