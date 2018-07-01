Owner Speaks Out on Illegal Government Workers

The owner of Sam's Janitorial Services said he filed all the necessary paper work for background checks on the employees.

"How am I supposed to do it, I'm just a poor guy, I don't have what they have to do it," Sam's Janitorial Service owner Kwabena Asamoah Boadu said.

On Tuesday night, a meeting of Sam's Janitorial Services employees resulted in more than 20 illegal immigrant arrests.

Governor Blunt signed an executive order calling for all state agencies to review their employment contracts.

The issue sparked a heated response from Democratic House Minority Leader Jeff Harris.

"In 2005, Governor Blunt, and I read from the release touted the privatizing state government contracts, state government work," Harris said.

Harris called out Blunt's 2005 legislation to privatize state contracts, but Blunt's press secretary points out the contract for Sam's was in place before the Blunt administration began.

"This is a contractor who has had various contracts to provide janitorial services to various buildings long before Matt Blunt was in office," Blunt spokesperson Jessica Robinson said.

Regardless of the political battles, the move leaves one mid-Missouri owner wondering what's next.

"When people ask me that, I just say God will provide," Baodu said.

Illegal immigrant workers were discovered in eight buildings, including two in Columbia.