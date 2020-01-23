Ozuna heads back to the NL East with the Braves

ATLANTA - After being traded to St. Louis from the Miami Marlins prior to the 2018 season, power-hitting left fielder, Marcell Ozuna, is poised to head back to the National League East as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

It was announced Tuesday night that the Ozuna had signed a one year, $18 million contract with the Braves.

Due to the fact that Ozuna had received and rejected a qualifying offer from the Cardinals back in November, upon signing with the Braves, the Cardinals are to receive a compensatory draft pick expected to fall in the 70s. As for the Braves, they are to give up their third best pick in this summer's draft due to the signing.