Ozuna heads back to the NL East with the Braves
ATLANTA - After being traded to St. Louis from the Miami Marlins prior to the 2018 season, power-hitting left fielder, Marcell Ozuna, is poised to head back to the National League East as a member of the Atlanta Braves.
It was announced Tuesday night that the Ozuna had signed a one year, $18 million contract with the Braves.
Due to the fact that Ozuna had received and rejected a qualifying offer from the Cardinals back in November, upon signing with the Braves, the Cardinals are to receive a compensatory draft pick expected to fall in the 70s. As for the Braves, they are to give up their third best pick in this summer's draft due to the signing.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday moved to enact strict penalties for people caught with the highly lethal... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on its way to Missouri and could lead to icy roads and snow... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fewer families came out to the Food Bank's Mobile Pantry to pick up free groceries. "The line... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For some businesses, winter weather brings a new type of precipitation. James Magley, an employee for Voss Land... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Countuy legislators will meet with the public on Thursday to discuss how this session will affect the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department was called early Wednesday morning to a report of an unknown person... More >>
in
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a $4 million contract for next... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is testing a new way to monitor student class attendance. Spotter was released... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Ashland Police Officer George Roberson was recognized at last night's Ashland Board of Alderman meeting for his actions... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted 5-1 to allow Raising Cane's the conditional-use permit necessary to build a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A week after the Supreme Court of Missouri upheld that part of the voter ID law which... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter weather causes many problems, and people get antsy when driving and walking conditions become dangerous. Many... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The weather fatigue is making its way here in mid-Missouri, impacting businesses and everyday people. Mackenzie Knierim,... More >>
in
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen Arkansas sport utility vehicle has... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One youth organization is looking to make big strides this upcoming year to stop climate change. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA—Lucky's Market in Columbia will remain open, while the two other Missouri stores, and others across the country will... More >>
in