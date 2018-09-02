Pa. Abortion Clinic Deaths Jury Split on 2 Counts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia jury has been asked to try to keep working to try to break a deadlock on two counts in the murder trial of a longtime abortion provider.

Dr. Kermit Gosnell is accused of killing a patient and four babies allegedly born alive and then killed with scissors. He also faces racketeering and conspiracy charges, and hundreds of counts alleging he performed illegal, third-trimester abortions or failed to counsel women.

It's not clear which two counts have jurors divided. They have been weighing the more than 200 counts in the case for 10 days.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Minehart asked the panel Monday to try to reach a unanimous verdict.

Gosnell's lawyer argues that the babies were killed in the womb with an abortion drug, and he says the patient died of complications.