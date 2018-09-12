Pa. Man Who Lost Eye from Taser Arrested in Mo.

MEADVILLE - Police say a western Pennsylvania man who lost an eye when it was hit by a barb from a Taser has been arrested in Missouri on a Pennsylvania warrant -- and that the man's wife had to be Tasered for allegedly interfering in his arrest.

The Meadville Tribune reports 54-year-old Michael Mondo was arrested at a hotel in Lebanon, Mo. on a warrant for allegedly trying to run over a man in Meadville and threatening to set a patio on fire. Meadville is about 90 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The city paid about $175,000 to settle a lawsuit Mondo filed after he lost an eye when he was Tasered by a Meadville officer in August 2011.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Mondo and his wife, Margaret, have attorneys. They're both in the Laclede County Jail in Missouri.