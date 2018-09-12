Pa. School to Change Logo After University of Missouri Complaint

BLOOMSBURG (AP) - A central Pennsylvania school district is giving its tiger-head logo a face-lift after a complaint from the University of Missouri that the feline face was too similar to its own image.

The (Bloomsburg) Press Enterprise says university officials sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Southern Columbia Area School District in November.

Superintendent Paul Caputo says the emblem is on the Columbia County district's marquee, the new gym floor and various booster and sports-affiliated websites and gear.

He says the two institutions have come to an agreement under which Southern will tweak its logo enough that it's not infringing on the University of Missouri's copyright.

And the changes will be phased in slowly instead of changing everything at once, although apparel will no longer be made with the emblem.

The logo on the left in the picture is the district's old logo. The one on the right is the new and updated version.