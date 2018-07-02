Pac-12 Conference Decides Not to Expand

WALNUT CREEK, CA (AP) -- Twelve is enough for the Pac-12, bolstering the chances for the Big 12 to survive yet again.

Th Pac-12 presidents and chancellors voted late Tuesday night not to expand again. Commissioner Larry Scott says "after careful review we have determined that it is in the best interests of our member institutions, student-athletes and fans to remain a 12-team conference."

Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech were among those considering a potential move from the Big 12. After expanding from the Pac-10 with new members Utah and Colorado last year, members of the new Pac-12 won't give them the chance.