Pacific woman gets 5 years for causing deadly wreck

By: The Associated Press

UNION (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman has been ordered to spend five years in prison for drunkenly causing a crash last year that killed an off-duty Eureka firefighter.

44-year-old Jael Clem of Pacific was sentenced Tuesday in Franklin County after pleading guilty to a count of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors dropped charges of armed criminal action and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Authorities said Clem was driving drunk in March of last year and trying to pass a vehicle when she collided with an oncoming car driven by 49-year-old Gregory Light of Catawissa.

Light died at the scene.

Clem's 11-year-old daughter was injured and also survived.