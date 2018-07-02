Paddler Dies After Dropping Out of Mo. River Race

KANSAS CITY - Organizers of a Missouri River race say a paddler died in his sleep after dropping out of the competition.



The Kansas City Star reports that the man had competed in the first day of the Missouri American Water MR340 on Tuesday. Race director and founder Scott Mansker said Wednesday that the man was camping overnight in Miami, Mo., when he died.



The paddler's boat partner had decided not to continue after Tuesday's leg of the race. Mansker said the man and his ground crew decided to continue to follow the race after withdrawing from the competition in Lexington.



The race is a four-day, 340-mile trek across Missouri from Kansas City to St. Charles.