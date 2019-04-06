Pain and Perseverance: Carli Buschjost's path to college softball
COLUMBIA - Carli Buschjost's softball story began as an ordinary one.
"Athletics have been a big thing for my whole family. I started when I was seven or eight and just went from there. Ever since then it's been my passion," Buschjost said.
A passion that has come with its fair share of pain. Her softball career was temporarily cut short by seven foot surgeries in high school.
"I didn't know if my health would allow me to keep playing," she said.
It did not, and Carli left softball behind to attend MU her Freshman year, but she could not stay away from the game.
"After I decided to take the year off and my feet were getting back to normal and they were no longer hurting me, I decided to give it a go again."
The decision to return to softball sparked an email to Columbia College Softball Coach Wendy Spratt, and an opportunity.
"I got to practice with them and I got a tryout. That's why I'm still here," Buschjost said.
"I had a hard time realizing she was only a freshman because I think she's mature beyond her age," Spratt said.
This story does not come without a plot twist. The injuries were not done and her return to softball was short lived. A severe ankle sprain sidelined her for the 2018 season followed by another injury in September. This time, it was a torn UCL in her elbow.
"It's going to be hard. Injuries aren't easy but that's a part of life," Buschjost said.
That part, Carli will not let dictate her life.
"Quitting isn't a thing that we do in my family. Just because there's a speed bump doesn't mean I'm going to quit," she said.
"I knew that was the kind of person she was to begin with because she had been through already so she doesn't take things for granted like other athletes," Spratt said.
After six months of rehab, Carli is looking forward to her first game at Columbia College, with an appreciation for her past.
"I wouldn't change anything at all because it has given me opportunities that no one else has gotten."
More News
Grid
List
ST. CHARLES (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened Missouri Republican U.S. Sen.... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old Perryville student has been charged with threatening to "shoot up" Perryville High School. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The mayor of a Missouri city that's being sued for allegedly using traffic ticket quotas says... More >>
in
MACKS CREEK- Camden County deputies arrested a woman Thursday, saying she doused a man with lighter fluid and tried to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some future MU freshmen may find themselves living off-campus instead of in traditional residence halls, because of increased... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After two incidents involving intruders claiming to be officers, police are reminding the community how to properly identify... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two companies founded by MU students won thousands of dollars at an entrepreneurial competition Friday. Calving Technologies,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The biggest federal tax cut since 1986 was bound to bring huge changes to Americans’ tax returns.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Passengers, airport officials and airlines are telling different stories about why there have been delays and cancellations at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri held a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday to honor students, faculty and staff who have... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri House member engaged in "unbecoming" conduct by creating a false rumor that another lawmaker... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department K9 has been awarded the "Healthcare for K9 Heroes" grant. The grant will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas is under investigation for allegedly offering his support of a rezoning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Court documents say a Columbia man assaulted someone, fled the scene in a vehicle with three children inside... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Only 14 percent of farms have women in charge of their day-to-day operations, according to the U.S. Department... More >>
in
BROOKFIELD - A teenager reported missing last week was found safe, the Brookfield Police Department said. The Department said... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Just two days after a Jefferson City school bus driver left a preschooler on her bus, she... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Roads are beginning to reopen around Missouri as floodwaters recede across much of the state. ... More >>
in