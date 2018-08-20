Painkiller-Related Drug Overdoses

NEW YORK - A powerful drug cocktail spiked with a prescription painkiller has killed at least 17 people in the city in the past four months, so doctors are being told to report suspected overdoses. The city's health department said Friday that drug users are mixing the morphine-like painkiller, fentanyl, with heroin or cocaine, unaware of potentially fatal consequences. Fentanyl is an opiate used legally in anesthesia and for some cancer patients. It's cheaper than heroin and 80 times more potent than morphine.