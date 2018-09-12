Painkiller Sales Increase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sales of three major painkillers have been on the rise in Missouri in recent years, which creates the potential for more drug abuse. But health officials largely credit better efforts at pain management for the increase, and have not found evidence of widespread abuse. An A-P analysis found that the percentage of people using five major painkillers increased 88 percent between 1997 and 2005 in the United States. Missouri saw significantly higher increases. Most notably, retail sales of oxycodone rose more than 1,100 percent in Missouri from 1997 to 2005 -- the highest percentage increase in the nation. The head of the Missouri Pharmacy Association says the percentage of Missourians abusing prescription painkillers is "tiny." Doctors who treat pain say there's much more to it than just prescribing drugs. They look at a person's overall health, and may combine prescriptions with over-the-counter medication, physical therapy, surgery or psychological ways to deal with pain.