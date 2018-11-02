Painted boards in Ferguson will go to history museum

FERGUSON- Missouri artists' paintings on boarded up windows in Ferguson will go to the Missouri History Museum.

About 50 artists beautified destroyed store fronts in Ferguson Saturday, in an effort to boost community morale.

"More than beautifying, I think it was a way to give people an outlet to be able to express themselves during a time of confusion and difficulty," Tom Halaska, organizer of the group Paint for Peace STL, said. "So it was a way for people to express themselves and show the communities of Ferguson, South City and Dellwood that we're standing by them, and we're with them."

After a Grand Jury decision to not indict officer Darren Wilson for fatally shooting black teenager Michael Brown, violence erupted in the streets of Ferguson. Many store owners had to board up their windows to keep safe from the riots, or to cover up damage already inflicted.

Halaska said the group finished painting all of the boarded up store fronts.

He said the group is not disbanding and will continue to paint boarded up windows in the St. Louis area.