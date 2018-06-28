Painted Freeway

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

St. Louis (AP) - The case of the three-mile-plus bright orange streak on a Metro East freeway remains a mystery. Officials say it's still unclear who or what left the streak of something, possibly paint, on westbound Interstate 55-70 Thursday. It runs from Gateway International Raceway near Madison to East St. Louis, at times meandering between lanes. That's leading to speculation that perhaps a drum of the hunter-orange substance accidentally toppled on a truck, unbeknown to the driver. Joseph Monroe of the Illinois Department of Transportation says officials aren't looking to remove the streak. He says they think anything that would be done might create a bigger mess. Monroe says I-DOT wants to recoup costs for the damage.