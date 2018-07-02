Pair indicted for August bank robbery in Moberly

RANDOLPH COUNTY - A federal grand jury indicted two suspects for the August 22 robbery of Midwest Bank in Moberly.

Clarence Williams and Daniel Rudroff are charged with bank robbery and possession of a firearm.

Witnesses reported three suspects fled in a car from an armed robbery at Bank Midwest on August 22. At a news conference in August, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said they had a 25 year-old suspect in custody, but there was the possibility of two more suspects involved.

The highway patrol and Boone County Sheriff's Department called off the manhunt with four police dog teams and two helicoptors on August 23 after an extensive search in a corn field near the Boone County and Randolph County line. Sturgeon Schools were placed on a modified lockdown during the manhunt.

Federal court records do not list the next court date for Williams and Rudroff.