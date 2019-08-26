Pair of home runs give Cardinals win over Rockies

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals' offensive power leads the way as the Birds win their 6th in the last 7 games.

Marcell Ozuna opened up the scoring with a 2-run single in the 1st inning. Harrison Bader would bust the game wide-open the following inning, scoring two on a 393 foot home run. A sacrifice fly by Paul DeJong pushed the score to 5-0 in the 5th. Paul Goldschmidt capped off the Cardinals' scoring with a solo shot to deep left in the 7th inning.

Cards' starting pitcher, Dakota Hudson, dominated on the mound pitching six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and striking out two en route to his 12th win on the season.

Cardinals win 6-0 and gain a 1.5 game lead over their NL Central divisional rival Chicago Cubs. The final game in the series versus the Rockies starts tomorrow at 1:15 PM at Busch Stadium.