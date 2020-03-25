Palen Music closes their doors after city enacts stay-at-home order

COLUMBIA - Palen Music temporarily closed their doors Tuesday after Columbia issued a stay-at-home order.

The order goes into effect Wednesday, March 25 and will last through April 24.

"The order requires residents to stay at home unless they are engaged in one of the essential activities specified in the order," representatives from the City clarified in a statement. "Essential activities include working in an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, seeking medical care, caring for a family member or loved one, and exercising and maintaining personal health. Individuals must practice social distancing to the extent feasible while engaging in these activities, and to stay home if not engaging in one of these specific activities."

Mayor Brian Treece said the order is rescindable or extendable depending on the circumstances.

Ray Maltbie, General Manager of Palen Music Center, said he understands this is necessary.

"The leadership of our company feels that lives are more important than business," he said. "We are definitely doing on a long rest. My hope is that everyone stays inside and this is just temporary."

Maltbie says they will be paying their employees through the end of the March.