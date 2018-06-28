Palermo, Kirvan and Deckard Earn First Team All-AMC Honors

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, November 09 2012 Nov 9, 2012 Friday, November 09, 2012 10:48:00 AM CST November 09, 2012 in Sports
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

PARKVILLE, MO -- The William Woods University women's soccer team earned six all-AMC honors for on-field performance for the 2012 season, picking up three First Team selections and three honorable mention nods, as announced Thursday at the AMC Women's Soccer Championship. Brittany Graue finished her career as a three-time all-conference selection, earning honorable mention accolades for the Owls.

For each of WWU's first team selections, it marked the first of their career. Stephanie Kirvan earned first team honors in the midfield, as she split time in the defense and midfield for the Owls on the season. The senior notched eight goals and five assists for the Owls, and was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week for October 7, 2012. She has previously earned one all-conference accolade, earning an honorable mention spot in 2009.

Jamie Palermo was tapped for first team honors as a forward after leading the Owls with 14 goals on the year. The junior added four assists on the year, starting in 18 matches for the Owls. The two-sport star was named offensive player of the week for Oct. 21, 2012, and recorded her first career hat trick in WWU's first round AMC Tournament win over Lyon College. She was also recognized as a Capital One Academic All-District selection earlier this fall, looking to follow on her recognition as a third team Capital One At-Large (Women's Golf) Academic All-American from the spring.

Ashley Deckard rounds out the first team selections for the Owls. The sophomore earned honors as a defender, shepherding a WWU defense that earned three shutouts on the year. She also contributed strongly on offense, striking for two goals and adding a team-high 10 assists on the year. Her assists total is currently good for 18th in the nation. The transfer from Western Illinois University started in 17 of her 19 appearances for the Owls.

Graue recorded her third straight honorable mention selection after a season that saw her record one goal and six assists. She started in all 19 games on the year for the Owls and was fourth on the team in minutes played, seeing 1,493 minutes of action. The senior also earned honorable mention nods in 2010 and 2011. Graue is also a standout in the classroom, earning Capital One Academic All-District honors in 2012.

Jordan McNamara earned her first honorable mention all-AMC nod after posting eight goals and five assists in 19 appearances for the Owls in 2012. The freshman started every game for William Woods on the year, and earned two game-winning goals.

Danielle Wilson rounded out the honorable mention selections for William Woods, earning the honors in defense. She also started all 19 games for WWU in the defense, adding two goals on the year. The sophomore was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week for October 21, 2012 after helping the Owls to a 2-0 record on the week that saw WWU give up just one shot on goal over two matches.

Academic All-AMC selections for all of the fall sports - Men's and Women's Cross Country, Men's and Women's Soccer and Volleyball - will be announced at the conclusion of the AMC Volleyball Postseason Tournament on Saturday.

