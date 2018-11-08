Palermo, Wilson Sweep AMC Women's Soccer Awards

ST. LOUIS -- Junior Jamie Palermo and sophomore Danielle Wilson were named the AMC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week respectively for the week ending October 21, 2012. The accolades were announced Monday by the league office. It is the first career honor for each.

Palermo earned the nod on the strength of a three-goal, one-assist week as the Owls went 2-0. Palermo scored two goals and added an assist in WWU's 5-0 win over Stephens College on Wednesday night and scored the opening goal in the Owls 5-1 romp over Missouri Baptist University. The two-sport star leads the team with nine goals on the campaign.

Wilson was an anchor in a defensive unit that allowed just one shot on goal over two matches, playing 146 of the 180 available minutes for WWU. In addition to her strong work on defense, the sophomore was responsible for the eventual gamewinner against Missouri Baptist, alertly cleaning up a half-clearance from the Spartans to put WWU up 2-0 in the match.

This is the third weekly accolade for the Owls, as defender Stephanie Kirvan was tabbed the AMC Defensive Player of the Week on October 8, 2012, after WWU's wins over Harris-Stowe State University and Lindenwood University-Belleville.

William Woods closes out its final homestand of the 2012 regular season on Tuesday night, hosting Park University. The match is the Owls' Pinkout game and is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.