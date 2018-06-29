Palmer Makes Raiders Debut in 3rd Quarter

OAKLAND, CA (AP) -- Quarterback Carson Palmer made his debut for the Oakland Raiders in place of an ineffective Kyle Boller in the third quarter against Kansas City.

Boller started Sunday's game and became the first Raiders quarterback to throw three interceptions on the first half since Donald Hollas in 1998. He was booed repeatedly and finally replaced after throwing three incompletions on his first drive of the third quarter.

Palmer was cheered when he entered the game and threw an 18-yard pass to Darrius Heyward-Bey on his first play.

The Raiders acquired Palmer in a trade from Cincinnati on Tuesday. He had had been working out on his own in Southern California before the deal.