Palmer Named AMC Runner of the Week

ST. LOUIS --William Woods University senior Kristi Palmer is the American Midwest Conference women's cross country runner of the week after her finish at the Emporia State Planet Sub Invitational.

Palmer, from Ste. Genevieve, Mo., finished 12th in a field of 176 runners in the 5K event, helping William Woods to an eighth-place finish as a team.

Palmer ran the race in a time of 18:59, and the AMC weekly honor is her second of the 2011 season.