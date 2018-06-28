Palmyra schools finish $5.5 million upgrades
PALMYRA (AP) - Construction has finished on $5.5 million upgrades to security systems and energy efficiency at two Marion County schools.
The Quincy Herald-Whig reports Palmyra Elementary School and Palmyra Middle School will mark the end of the project Tuesday. They now have video surveillance capabilities and measures requiring visitors to "buzz in" when entering the schools. The upgrades come six years after similar systems were installed at the high school.
The schools were also outfitted with energy-efficient windows and lighting, replacing 50-year-old windows in the middle school. Restrooms were also renovated to conserve more water.
