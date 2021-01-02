COLUMBIA - The pandemic has created new routines.
For people with intellectual disabilities, the change in routine can come at the cost of independence.
Angie Minner is a 46-year-old woman from Columbia. She also has Down syndrome.
Minner lives in a group home, but out of concern of rising COVID-19 cases during the winter, decided stay with her parents for the season.
Her mom, a retired registered nurse, recommended the plan.
"The thing you have to realize is that when you have children, and you raise your children, you raise them to leave," said De Minner, Angie's mom.
De knew that having Angie come home would temporarily undermine the family's goals for independence.
She also knew Angie would be back in her own home as soon as she receives the vaccine. After all, Angie has lived independently for 26 years.
"If you keep them home with you, they never reach the total amount of independence that they could because you'll always be their parents," De said.
Supporting Angie's independence is a family endeavor, and Angie has no problem leading the charge.
"To get back in my normal routine," Angie said when asked why she wanted the vaccine.
The winter isolation has not been all bad. Bob Minner, Angie's dad, said it has been refreshing to have Angie home for a short-while.
"We started finding joy within the house that we didn't realize before," he said.
Angie's parents make an effort not to treat her like their child. She cooks for herself, cleans the house and had a job at a long-term care facility before the pandemic.
"We try to not act like her parents all the time," De said.
Angie is supposed to receive the vaccine through her group home. Until then, she enjoys hobbies like dancing and doing puzzles.