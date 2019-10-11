Panel Backs Use of Cannabis Extract Medicine
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri House committee has advanced legislation allowing the use of a cannabis extract by people whose epilepsy is not relieved by other treatments.
The bill would permit use of "hemp extract" with little of the substance that makes marijuana users feel high and greater amounts of a chemical called cannabidiol, or CBD. Patients would need to have epilepsy that a neurologist has determined is not responding to at least three treatment options.
The legislation is sponsored by Republican Caleb Jones, with the House speaker and majority leader among the co-sponsors.
The House General Laws Committee endorsed the bill Tuesday following a public hearing.
